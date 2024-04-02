CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Following last weekend, Regan Spencer's season ERA dropped to 0.70, which sits fourth in the NCAA through April 1. (Clemson athletics graphic)
CLEMSON, S.C. – For the second time this season, senior Regan Spencer has been crowned ACC Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. This is the second ACC weekly honor for the Tigers this season and the second ACC weekly honor of Spencer’s career.

The Lexington, N.C., native earned the honor after finishing with a 1.00 ERA through two appearances. The right-handed pitcher pitched 7.0 innings with eight strikeouts to earn her sixth win and tally her first save of the 2024 season. Spencer opened the weekend with a five-inning shutout against Boston College. She struck out five in Thursday’s game and without giving up a walk. Thursday’s game marked the 11th game of her senior campaign that she hasn’t conceded a walk in 18 total appearances which currently sits 21st in the NCAA for walks allowed per seven innings (1.04).

She concluded the weekend with two innings of work against the Eagles on Saturday morning. Her two innings of work earned her the first save of her senior year, third of her career. In those two innings, she struck out three while allowing only one hit. This included her entering the circle in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and no outs and shutting down the Eagles’ offense to force them to leave everyone stranded by picking up three quick outs. In total, she allowed only six hits, including only one extra-base hit, and has limited opponents to only eight extra-base hits during the season. Following last weekend, her season ERA also dropped to 0.70, which sits fourth in the NCAA through April 1.

Clemson returns to action on Tuesday, April 2 when the Tigers welcome Furman to McWhorter Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. Tickets are still available both online and at the gate prior to first pitch.

