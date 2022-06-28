Valerie Cagle and the Tigers will host a pair of Big Ten teams and Notre Dame for the early-season weekend.
Clemson to host ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge games
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson softball team has been announced as one of the four host sites for the 2023 ACC/B1G Softball Challenge. The Alliance matchups will feature the Tigers welcoming Notre Dame, Northwestern and Ohio State to McWhorter Stadium Feb. 17-19, 2023 for an eight-game weekend.

The 2023 season marks the sixth time the ACC/B1G Softball Challenge will be contested and the second time the Clemson Tigers have been selected as a host institution. During the 2023 tournament, Clemson will play two games against both Northwestern and Ohio State. The Tigers will square off against Northwestern for the second and third time in program history after facing them for the first time during the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in 2022. The 2023 season will be the first time Clemson faces the Buckeyes.

Further game times and TV designations will be determined at a later date.

2023 ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge

(all games to be played Feb. 16-19, 2023)

Clearwater, Fla. (TaxAct Clearwater Invitational)

(results between ACC and Big Ten schools will count towards Challenge standings)

ACC – Duke, Florida State, Virginia Tech

Big Ten – Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska

Atlanta, Ga. (host – Georgia Tech)

ACC – Georgia Tech, Louisville

Big Ten – Illinois, Wisconsin

Chapel Hill, N.C. (host – North Carolina)

ACC – North Carolina, Virginia

Big Ten – Maryland, Minnesota

Clemson, S.C. (host – Clemson)

ACC – Clemson, Notre Dame

Big Ten – Northwestern, Ohio State

Raleigh, N.C. (host – NC State)

ACC – NC State, Syracuse

Big Ten – Iowa, Purdue

Clemson to host ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge games
