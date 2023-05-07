Clemson softball's ACC Championship bracket schedule set

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State clinched its 14th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Softball Championship, which begins Wednesday, May 10, at the Melissa Cook Softball Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Seminoles earned their first top seed since 2018 after winning the regular-season championship with a 21-2 mark in conference action. Florida State is set to play its first tournament game in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11 a.m., when it takes on the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Virginia and No. 9 Syracuse. The Orange and the Cavaliers will kick off the ACC Softball Championship with a 1 p.m. start on Wednesday, followed by No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech earned the last spot in the championship after Pitt swept NC State during the last weekend of play. No. 4 Louisville will face No. 5 Virginia Tech on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in quarterfinal play. Duke earned its second consecutive No. 2 seed and will play the winner of Georgia Tech and Notre Dame on Thursday at 5 p.m. Clemson, the No. 3 seed, is slated to play No. 6 North Carolina in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m. The 2023 ACC Softball Championship will continue with Friday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and will conclude with Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m. ACC Network and ESPN2 will provide 18 hours of live coverage of the ACC Softball Championship. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, and ESPN2 will carry the championship game, with studio breaks in between games. Ticket books for the full tournament are available for $10-15, which covers tickets to all nine tournament games, including the championship game on Saturday. Single-session tickets will be available at the conclusion of the season, once the seedings are finalized. Single-session tickets also will be available. Four ACC softball teams are ranked in the top 15 of the latest USA Today/NFCA poll. Florida State is No. 3, Duke is No. 8, Clemson ranks No. 10 and Virginia Tech comes in at No. 21. In the D1 Softball poll, Florida State is No. 3 and Duke is No. 9, followed by No. 10 Clemson. Louisville’s second-straight week in the poll has the Cards at No. 24. Last year, Florida State won its 18th overall ACC Championship and seventh in the last eight years the event has been held with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat Clemson, 8-6. For more information on the 2023 ACC Softball Championship, visit the 2023 ACC Softball Championship Page. 2023 ACC Softball Championship Schedule Wednesday, May 10 Game 1: #8 Virginia vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN Game 2: #7 Notre Dame vs. #10 Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACCN Thursday, May 11 Game 3: #1 Florida State vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN Game 4: #4 Louisville vs. #5 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ACCN Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN Game 6: #3 Clemson vs. #6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN Friday, May 12 Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN Saturday, May 13 Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2