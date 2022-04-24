Clemson soccer announces award winners

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer program held its annual awards banquet on Saturday, April 23 at the Burton Gallery inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Oskar Ågren, Hermann Trophy Finalist and a first round pick to the MLS's San Jose Earthquakes was named Dalton Family Most Valuable Player. Ågren was a rock for the Tigers at the center back position, and also contributed five goals en route to being named to the All-ACC First Team.

Goalkeeper George Marks was named Defensive Player of the Year. Marks played every game for Clemson and was stellar, especially when it mattered most. In the Elite Eight against Oregon State, Marks came up with two gigantic penalty saves, and was dominant in the College Cup against Notre Dame, making a huge save in the penalty shootout as well as a stop in overtime that landed him on SportsCenter's Top-10 plays. Marks graduated Clemson with the third-most shutouts and wins in school history.

Pipe Fernandez earned the Offensive Player of the Year recognition. He finished the season second to Isaiah Reid in goals with eight, despite playing in the midfield. He also had five assists, and scored the game-tying penalty kick against Oregon State as well as the Tigers' lone goal in regulation against Notre Dame.

Freshman Elton Chifamba earned Newcomer of the Year after making an immense contribution off the bench in the midfield, appearing in 19 games and starting four. Chifamba was tabbed as the No. 69 freshman in 2021 by Top Drawer Soccer. Freshman Tristan DeLoach received the Scout Team Player of the Year honor, awarded to a player who showed unwavering commitment to preparing the team for upcoming matches throughout the year.

Senior and Clemson native John Martin was awarded the Keith Tormey 12thMan/Solid Orange Award, and the Ratchford Coach’s Achievement Award was given to senior captain James Brighton, who despite missing the majority of the season due to injury still managed to contribute off the field from a leadership perspective.

Academic Advisor Lindsey Ricketts received the team's Service Award for her contributions to the program. The Tigers had a school-record and conference-high nine players named to the All-ACC Academic Team, including Ågren who was named the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year.