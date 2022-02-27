Clemson men's soccer tops Greenville pro soccer team

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Greenville Triumph of the USL League One 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in their first competition since winning the national championship. The exhibition match in Historic Riggs Field was the first of the spring season for the Tigers.

After a scoreless first half, the second half started with good chances for the Tigers. After Tim Strobeck was fouled in the box, Hamady Diop’s penalty kick was saved by the Triumph goalkeeper. On the ensuing corner kick, Adam Lundegard’s header was headed for the back of the net but was denied by the keeper as well.

In the 63rd minute, the Tigers broke the deadlock. Isaiah Reid flicked a ball on to Brandon Parrish, who touched it down the line, and seconds later was fouled by a Triumph defender in the right side of the box. Parrish put away the penalty kick for the Tigers’ first goal of the spring season.

In the 88th minute, the Tigers were on the attack again. On a counter, Ousmane Sylla found Strobeck just inside the 18, and the rising sophomore slotted it inside the left side of the goal to set the final margin.

Trevor Manion earned the clean sheet, playing all 90 minutes and turning away several Triumph chances.

The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday, March 5 against North Carolina at Historic Riggs Field. The match is free and open to the public.

The first goal of the '22 Spring season! @bparrish1082 pic.twitter.com/lDno8i3OG4 — Clemson Men's Soccer NATIONAL CHAMPS (@ClemsonMSoccer) February 26, 2022