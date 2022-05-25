2022 Clemson women's soccer schedule announced

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Eddie Radwanski and the Clemson Women’s soccer team announced the 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. The schedule features 10 ACC matches, seven non-conference matches and two exhibitions against Ole Miss and UNCW.

The Tigers will kick start their season on August 9 as they travel to Atlanta, Ga. to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an exhibition match before hosting the UNCW Seahawks on August 14 at Historic Riggs Field for the final exhibition of the season.

Clemson will then take on seven non-conference foes, hosting Texas A&M, Campbell and App State while traveling to Western Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and West Virginia.

The non-conference away matches will prove a great challenge as both Alabama and South Carolina were NCAA tournament participants. The Crimson Tide went to the round of 32 while the Gamecocks advanced to the quarterfinals.

Clemson will begin ACC action on Sept. 15 against Notre Dame at Historic Riggs Field and will also host NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke and Boston College. The Tigers will travel to Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. The Fighting Irish, Blue Devils, Demon Deacons and Seminoles were all in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 2021 final poll.