Clemson women's soccer is off to the College Cup. (Allen Hodges photo)

WATCH: Clemson's College Cup send-off, preview
TigerNet's David Hood was on the scene for the College Cup send-off for the 1-seed Clemson women's soccer team on Wednesday.

Check out video from the send-off and coach and player interviews for the upcoming national semifinal match this Friday at 6 p.m. with No. 1 overall seed Florida State (ESPN+/ESPNU) in Cary, NC's WakeMed Soccer Park:

