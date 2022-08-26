Tigers dominate Catamounts

CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Following four sensational second-half goals, the No. 18 Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 6-0 victory against the Western Carolina University Catamounts on Thursday evening. Clemson's six goals are the most since October of last season against Syracuse at Historic Riggs Field.

“It was a good all-around team effort this evening,” said head coach Eddie Radwanski. “You like to see diversity in the scoring, and we know Western (Carolina) would come out and play hard tonight… It was a good response from our team in the second half - we scored some really good, quality goals - that’s really what we were looking for and sometimes you just have to be patient in the game!”

Caroline Conti opened the scoring by using her right foot to deliver a lethal strike from 25 yards out in the 16th minute after a great bit of transition soccer with Maliah Morris and Layne St. George. A stunning corner kick from Makenna Morris in the 42nd minute found its way into the net, giving the Tigers a well-earned 2-0 lead at the break.

Clemson wasted no time scoring in the second half, netting three goals in the first 8 minutes of the half. Hal Hershfelt scored twice in a matter of five minutes, first with her right foot after a shot by Megan Bornkamp ricocheted off the crossbar, and the second coming from a blistering strike with her right foot from 25 yards out.

A clinical header by Renee Lyles in the 53rd minute gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead, tying the team’s season-high for goals in a match. The ball hit the back of the net for the final time thanks to a header by Emily Brough in the 72nd minute, making it the freshman’s second goal in as many games.

When asked what he was most proud of after the game, Radwanski stated, “I just liked our second half response… I was happy the kids raised their game to that standard. It was great to get a clean sheet, that’s always good defensively, and the fact that we had so many people get goals and assists was a real compliment to the team play.”

Halle Mackiewicz earned the clean sheet after making three saves in 90 minutes of action. Bornkamp and Mackiewicz were the lone Tigers to play the full match in Cullowhee, as a total of 21 Tigers saw action. The match was played in front of a record-setting crowd of 1,212 fans at the Catamount Athletic Complex.

Clemson’s next action will come on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. (EST) under the lights of the Alabama Soccer Complex in Tuscaloosa, Ala.