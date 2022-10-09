Clemson women's soccer topples No. 24 Virginia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (7-4-2) defeated No. 24 Virginia Tech (9-4-1) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field. The win secured Clemson’s sixth consecutive victory against the Hokies.

"Congrats to our team today on a very good win over Virginia Tech," said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. "It was a great win over a well organized Hokie team. The second half was a really gritty performance. Makenna Morris, Harper White and Halle Mackiewicz did a great job on our back line. We were very solid and didn’t concede an awful lot. It’s three valuable points in the ACC, so it’s a great weekend for the Tigers and we’re looking forward to next week."

The Tigers were able to take an early lead in the fifth minute when junior Makenna Morris capitalized on a ricochet, finding the bottom left corner of the net for a Clemson goal.

At the 16th minute mark, the Tigers would double their lead when senior Hal Hershfelt scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-0 off assists from Sydney Minarik and Makenna Morris. Hershfelt placed the ball perfectly, past a diving Virginia Tech keeper and once again into the bottom left corner of the goal. Virginia Tech would cut into the lead in the 24th minute when Taylor Price scored for the Hokies.

In the first half, the Tigers took seven shots including five shots on goal. Virginia Tech had two shots of their own, including one shot on goal.

The Tigers and Hokies went back and forth in possession and opportunities in the first 25 minutes of the second half. Junior goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz registered a pair of critical saves before Makenna Morris came up huge in the 78th minute, diving in front of the goal to block a dangerous attack. Clemson remained composed on defense to seal the top-25 win over the Hokies.

In the second half, the Tigers compiled six shots and three shots on goal while the Hokies recorded six shots and two shots on goal in the same span.

Up next, the Tigers will head to Syracuse, N.Y. to take on the Orangemen on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The match can be streamed on ACCNX.

TIGERS TAKE AN EARLY LEAD! 🐾@makennaa_morris finds the net to make it 1-0! 🤩🤝 pic.twitter.com/LQHU5EgGv8 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 9, 2022

MAKE IT 2-0 ‼️@halhershfelt with a perfectly placed shot! 💪 pic.twitter.com/EE3HntAGLw — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 9, 2022

DENIED‼️@halle_mack with a beautiful save to keep the lead in tact! 😈👏 pic.twitter.com/iXbVkyvqYI — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 9, 2022

VIBES after registering your third goal of the season 😎 pic.twitter.com/vesQqBRpob — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 9, 2022