Clemson men's soccer ranked No. 1 in preseason poll

TigerNet Staff by

The reigning national champs are starting 2022 where they left off in 2021.

Clemson men's soccer was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the land by the United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday.

The Tigers swept the first-place votes ahead of Georgetown, 2021 national runner-up Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon State.

Other ACC teams in the poll included Pitt (7), Duke (12), Wake Forest (15) and North Carolina (24).

Home opener opponent Indiana checked in at No. 13, which will be a 7 p.m. kick at Riggs Field on Aug. 26.

The Tigers are coming off of the program's third national title in the sport.

Mike Noonan is entering his 13th year as head coach of the program.

On the women's soccer side, Clemson was ranked 25th in the organization's poll.

NATIONAL - PRE-SEASON POLL - AUGUST 2, 2022

Rank School Prev 1st Votes Total Points W-L-T

1 Clemson University 1 8 200 15-5-3

2 Georgetown University 3 0 187 18-3-1

3 University Of Washington 2 0 186 18-2-2

4 University of Notre Dame 4 0 172 14-5-5

5 Oregon State University 5 0 167 14-2-4

6 West Virginia University 8 0 157 12-3-6

7 University Of Pittsburgh 6 0 156 13-5-2

8 University Of Kentucky 11 0 138 15-2-4

9 University of New Hampshire 9 0 131 17-2-2

10 Saint Louis University 7 0 125 16-1-4

11 University Of Tulsa 10 0 124 16-2-1

12 Duke University 12 0 109 14-5-1

13 Indiana University 14 0 104 15-6-1

14 Marshall University 15 0 89 11-4-3

15 Wake Forest University 17 0 83 13-7-1

16 Providence College 16 0 82 12-5-4

17 Hofstra University 13 0 69 18-2-2

18 Florida International University 18 0 60 12-4-2

19 Missouri State University 22 0 59 17-2-0

20 University of Maryland 23 0 43 12-4-2

21 Penn State University 24 0 34 13-7-1

22 Santa Clara University 20 0 32 12-2-4

23 UCLA 25 0 27 11-7-1

24 University Of North Carolina RV 0 24 11-7-2

25 Bowling Green State University RV 0 9 11-6-3

25 Campbell University RV 0 9 15-4-2

Records shown are final 2021 records.

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech (5), Grand Canyon University (4), Georgia State University (2), University of Vermont (1), St. John's University (1)