City of Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

This is some interesting news for the city of Clemson.

The Clemson city council has authorized the Arts Center executive director Joan Phillips to negotiate a contract with Danish artist Thomas Dambo for a 20x25 wooden troll to be added in Nettles Park.

The city council voted 5-1 last month (Mayor Halfacre with the only no vote) to authorize the negotiation of funds up to $180,000 and will get final approval of the project.

The project will be funded through city funds, grants, and donations.

Councilman Bob Brookover thinks the troll project is a solid idea.

“It’s an education project for kids, an environmental education project with the recycling aspects using local materials, it’s a connection that can become part of the brand for the city attracting tourists and visitors and creating interest,” Brookover said via Upstate Today. “I also like the potential for the scalability of it as well — not just simply beginning and ending at Nettles Park. It could be a theme we see throughout our parks and throughout the city, connected by the Green Crescent Trail and other places. It doesn’t fit neatly into one box at all.”

More trolls might be added eventually as part of a larger theme for the city.