City of Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 8, Thu 09:33
This is the “The Breckenridge Troll” in Colorado
This is the “The Breckenridge Troll” in Colorado

This is some interesting news for the city of Clemson.

The Clemson city council has authorized the Arts Center executive director Joan Phillips to negotiate a contract with Danish artist Thomas Dambo for a 20x25 wooden troll to be added in Nettles Park.

The city council voted 5-1 last month (Mayor Halfacre with the only no vote) to authorize the negotiation of funds up to $180,000 and will get final approval of the project.

The project will be funded through city funds, grants, and donations.

Councilman Bob Brookover thinks the troll project is a solid idea.

“It’s an education project for kids, an environmental education project with the recycling aspects using local materials, it’s a connection that can become part of the brand for the city attracting tourists and visitors and creating interest,” Brookover said via Upstate Today. “I also like the potential for the scalability of it as well — not just simply beginning and ending at Nettles Park. It could be a theme we see throughout our parks and throughout the city, connected by the Green Crescent Trail and other places. It doesn’t fit neatly into one box at all.”

More trolls might be added eventually as part of a larger theme for the city.

Clemson QB signee among the top rising MLB draft prospects
Clemson QB signee among the top rising MLB draft prospects
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 49) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 TigerNet News
spacer Hmm, does that resemble any of our TNet Trolls?
 76er®
spacer Do they have an older troll doing a bench press action scene?
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: Hmm, does that resemble any of our TNet Trolls?
 prescotttiger
spacer +1 for shingles***
 lovingit®
spacer Re: +1 for shingles***
 hoosicktiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 classof1994®
spacer ummm.......no.***
 El Tigre 1
spacer That just seems so screwed up. Trolls as a theme for parks
 Lakedude®
spacer That's what I was thinking, too. We I was a kid, trolls were
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 Pig
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 kaiser
spacer The “druids” being invoked on t-net . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer Re: The “druids” being invoked on t-net . . .
 Tiggerpop®
spacer I used to have a kick aS$ Druid healer back during my WoW days
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 LCTiger97
spacer Did they consider hiring a local artist or artists ?
 clemson80tiger
spacer Maybe it’s one of those sister city deals***
 T_I_P
spacer I am glad Clemson increases tuition every year for ...
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer City of Clemson doing this, not the University
 rwoodru
spacer Excellent news
 T_I_P
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 carolinachef
spacer This is like an episode of Parks and Rec
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 JohnGalt
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 waterboyII
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 TNTiger17
spacer Why wouldn’t you erect a sculpture of a,I don’t know, tiger?
 Cdixon11
spacer Clemson has an arts center? Who knew?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Ummmm ... what is the purpose? To
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Wouldn’t a giant Tiger make more sense?
 Injun Tiger
spacer Glad they are focused on something important😏***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 MoneyMakerMike
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 CMusgrove
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Always a good idea to publish your max price you will pay before beginning negotiations.***
 Tigerpaw53®
spacer I’m going to troll this troll sculpture idea
 97TigerPaw
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 jbthe1tiger99
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson negotiating to add troll sculpture
 TigerFanClint
spacer And we laughed at the coots for their giant chicken.***
 tigerdrummer®
