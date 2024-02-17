No. 21 Clemson crushes Coastal

Clemson, S.C. – No. 21 Clemson improved to 3-0 on the season with a 16-5 win over Coastal Carolina (1-2) on Saturday at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. Seven different Tigers scored two or more goals, led by true freshman Jasmine Stanton’s first career hat trick. Clemson entered the game with the highest attendance in the nation and is likely to maintain that position after 1,071 fans showed out Saturday’s contest. The Tiger defense, which entered having allowed 7.5 goals in two games, held the Chanticleers to just five goals after a 21-goal outburst in their previous game against Wofford. The Tigers put 30-of-34 shots on net in the contest, and committed just nine turnovers, while causing 11. Clemson was 20-for-20 in clear attempts, and the Tiger goalies, Emily Lamparter (7) and Krissy Kowalski (2) combined for nine saves and five goals allowed. Claire Bockstie, Regan Byrne, Kerri Thornton, Shannon Brazier, Emma Tilson, Kayla Macleod each added two goals, while Hanna Hilcoff added another. Clemson ran off to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of goals from Emma Tilson, her first two of the season, as well as one apiece from Shannon Brazier and freshman Regan Byrne. Kayla Macleod added her third goal of the season early in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 5-0. Defensively, the Tigers held the Chanticleers without a goal until the 10:55 mark of the second quarter, as Lamparter turned away the first four shots she faced. The Tigers went back on the offensive, scoring five goals in a three-minute span. Kerri Thornton scored her third goal of the season and 30 seconds after that, Byrne was on the board again with her ninth goal of the season. Hanna Hilcoff then scored her fourth of the season at the 7:25 mark. Bockstie scored just 12 seconds later on a feed from Jasmine Stanton, and Stanton would net her first career goal just 26 seconds after that on a free position. Clemson ended the half leading 13-2, taking 23 shots on goal to just seven for Coastal. Bockstie scored the first goal of the second half at 8:27 making it her second goal of the day, and Macleod and Stanton each added another in the fourth quarter to complete Clemson’s scoring. Up Next: Clemson will travel to Durham, N.C. to face No. 25 Duke, their first ACC opponent of the season, on Saturday, February 24 at noon. Emma Tilson gets Clemson on the board first!



Clemson 1, Coastal Carolina 0 pic.twitter.com/4aFvkCDja3 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) February 17, 2024 Kerri Thornton finds Hanna Hilcoff to increase Clemson's lead to 8-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/OWa5azcWgC — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) February 17, 2024 Seven Tigers scored multiple goals for @ClemsonWlax today against Coastal Carolina!



That's tied for the second most in a single game in program history 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/d71Deevphk — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 17, 2024