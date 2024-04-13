No. 2 Syracuse tops Tigers

CLEMSON, SC. - Ariana Kline tallied her 100th caused turnover of her career as the Clemson Tigers (9-6, 2-6 ACC) fell to the No. 2 Syracuse Orange (12-3, 8-0 ACC) 15-6 on Saturday, April 13 for this year's Senior Day. Six Tigers got on the board, with Claire Bockstie, Shannon Brazier, Jasmine Stanton, Blair Byrne, Caitlin McElwee, and Sara Palmisano each finding the back of the net once. Lamparter dominated in saving free position shots with a 64% saving average as she saved seven of their 11 shots from the free position in the first three quarters. Graduate Krissy Kowalski came in for Lamparter in the fourth quarter and registered five saves on eight shots. Throughout the first quarter, the Syracuse Orange outshot the Tigers eight to three, putting the Clemson defense under pressure the entire 15 minutes. Claire Bockstie tallied her 38th goal of the season to put Clemson's first points on the board with 7:05 to play in the first quarter and tie the game at 1-1. Syracuse would go on to score five more goals to make the score 1-6 going into the second quarter. The Orange opened up the scoring in the second quarter with three goals before the Tigers broke their streak. Shannon Brazier found Caitlin McElwee open on her free position and McElwee put the ball in the back of the net to create momentum for the Tigers offense. Not even a minute later, Blair Bryne scored her ninth goal of the season and the third goal of the game with 5:09 left to play. This half was nothing short of an aggressive battle as three green cards and three yellow cards were called between the two teams. The Tigers would enter halftime down 3-10. After halftime, the Tigers came out strong as Shannon Brazier scored the first goal just 12 seconds into the second half. The third quarter was a battle as the Tigers defense kept the scoring differential to one goal. The score going into the final quarter stood at 4-12. Freshman Jasmine Stanton got in on the action at the beginning of the fourth quarter and scored off a free position, marking her 17th goal of the season. Sara Palmisano followed shortly after as she picked up a contested ground ball and then finished the job for her second goal of the season. Palmisano's goal at 4:26 would be the final point of the game, making the final score 15-6. Up Next: The Tigers will travel up north to Pittsburgh, PA for their final game of the regular season against the in conference Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday April 18 at 4:00 p.m.