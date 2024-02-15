Clemson University to host inaugural Clemson Music Fest

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is proud to announce its collaboration with the City of Clemson and Southern Entertainment for the inaugural Clemson Music Fest. Set to take place on April 19-20, 2024 at the Upper Intramural Fields, this eagerly anticipated festival promises a diverse lineup of musical genres aimed at uniting the Clemson community and beyond. Tune in on Monday, February 19 at 9 a.m. for exciting updates and headline act announcements. Dr. Chris Miller, Vice President for Student Affairs at Clemson University, highlighted the festival’s alignment with the university’s commitment to offering diverse and enriching experiences. “Clemson University aims to deliver the No. 1 student experience where every student thrives,” said Miller. “The Clemson Music Fest will be the start of a new spring tradition on our beautiful campus.” Clemson Music Fest will feature an eclectic lineup of artists, showcasing pop, indie, hip-hop and electronic music. The festival grounds will also host local food vendors, art installations and interactive activities, providing a complete sensory experience for attendees. “We are thrilled to partner with TRZ Management to bring this exceptional music festival to Clemson University,” said Bob Durkin, the festival organizer and co-founder of Southern Entertainment. “It’s not just about the music; it’s about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of unity among the Clemson family.” “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Clemson University for the inaugural Clemson Music Fest, bringing music back to Clemson in a big way,” stated Mayor Robert Halfacre. “This event represents a significant opportunity to foster community cohesion through music. This collaboration embodies the spirit of unity and cooperation, highlighting our shared commitment to diversity as we open our doors to music lovers from all walks of life. Clemson Music Fest represents more than just entertainment; it symbolizes the power of collaboration and the strength of our community. Together, we invite residents and visitors alike to experience the warmth and hospitality that define Clemson. We can’t wait to ‘See You Here.’” The event will be held at Clemson University Upper Intramural Fields, located at 2614 Williamson Road, Clemson, SC 29631. Bringing the Town and Gown together, both Clemson students and City residents will have exclusive early access to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February, 21 at 8 a.m. Visitors to the area are invited to explore accommodation options at www.visitclemson.org. For more information about the Clemson Music Fest, visit: http://www.clemsonmusicfest.com. Stay connected and be the first to receive the latest updates by following @clemsonfest on Facebook and Instagram.