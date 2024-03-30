Clemson dominates Hokies

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Scoring the first five goals of the game and then notching seven unanswered goals across the second, third and fourth quarters, the Clemson Tigers (8-4, 2-4 ACC) came out on top in a dominating 15-4 win over Virginia Tech (8-5, 2-4 ACC). “Defense and Emily Lamparter played an unbelievable game,” said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. “They gave us a lot of opportunities on the offensive end. Ella Little also had a great game at the draw for us too. Overall, we did a great job at executing our game plan.” Eight different Tigers found the back of the net this afternoon, including Ella Little and Nakeeya McCardell who registered their first of the season. Freshman Regan Byrne led the way on the attack with four goals herself. Meanwhile, Natalie Shurtleff showed why she ranks as the No. 4 Freshman in the country in total assists, adding three in today’s game. Clemson won the battle for 50-50 balls, securing 20 of the 32 ground balls and 15 of the 22 draw controls. The Tigers also took advantage of all three man-up opportunities, scoring all three times they had the power play. Notably Clemson was also successful on two of their three free position shots, meanwhile Emily Lamparter stopped all four of Virginia Tech’s attempts. Lamparter played the first 56 minutes and accumulated 11 total saves, allowing just two. The Tigers impressed early, with Claire Bockstie putting Clemson on the board first. Soon after, Nakeeya McCardell picked up a contested ground ball in the midfield and went on to take it all the way to the net for her first goal in a Tiger uniform. Summer Agostino and Regan Byrne then joined the action with goals of their own. The Tigers would end the first half up 6-1. Regan Byrne continued Clemson’s momentum into the second quarter with her third goal of the day and her fourth hat trick of the season. After Virginia Tech scored their only goal of the second quarter, Regan Byrne and Ella Little each found the back of the net in the last 15 seconds of the half to put Clemson up 10-2. The Tigers then shutout the Hokies in the third quarter as Caitlin McElwee and Kayla Macleod put up three more points for Clemson. Virginia Tech scored twice in the last three minutes of the game to make the final score 15-4 Clemson. Up next, the Clemson Tigers will hit the road as they travel to Greenville, N.C. to face East Carolina for the first time in program history on Tuesday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m.