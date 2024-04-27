Ruke Orhorhoro honored to learn what it takes from former Clemson standout Grady Jarrett

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Ruke Orhorhoro didn’t have to wait long on Friday to hear his name called, and he’s headed right down the road to Atlanta after a No. 35 overall NFL draft selection to the Falcons. “I’m so excited. I watched Grady (Jarrett) play so many times in that film room, and it’s to the point, (there’s) a play in there we just call it the Grady play just because we know what type of play it was, and AJ Terrell over there, my guy,” Orhorhoro said. “I played with him, Bradley Pinion, bunch of those Clemson guys. I’m excited to learn from them, and I’m excited to just grow as a player and I’m looking forward to my journey.” Going to Atlanta, Orhorhoro is going to a Clemson hot-spot, as referenced, also set to play with former Tiger receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. The Falcons have several defensive veterans but struggled to get sacks last year as their sack leader, Calais Campbell, only had 6.5 in his 17 games. Orhorhoro, on the other hand, had five sacks in his 12 games last season. His physicality is something Atlanta will surely benefit from next season. “I’m physical. I’m aggressive, and I like to put my nose in stuff. I like to run through dark alleys. I’m that type of player,” Orhorhoro said. “I’m the one that (wants) to do the dirty work that people don’t want to do, and I’m the guy who’s going to run through a wall for you. I play fast and aggressive, and I’m going to give it my all every single day.” This selection was a bit of a shock for NFL fans. Atlanta originally had the No. 43 overall pick and traded with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the No. 35 pick they used on Orhorhoro. Part of this deal involved giving up a third-round pick, showing just how much the Falcons wanted him. He met with them back at the NFL combine, and the meeting seemed to go well for both sides. “I met with them at the combine … We spoke, and it was great meetings all around,” Orhorhoro said. “I like their mentality. That’s a place with guys that I can learn from - Grady Jarrett, one of the Clemson all-time greats, and it’s just an honor to learn from a guy that’s been in the league that long, and I can’t wait. If I could do it today, I’d do it right now.” There are still some things Orhorhoro will need to improve to succeed in the NFL. While he has had success getting inside pressure, recording eight tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons, his handwork could use some improvement. Nonetheless, he believes he will be a good fit for the Falcons. “Definitely just using my hands, use it (to) get better at shedding blocks and things of that nature and also my footwork. (You’re) always honing (in) on the little things like that,” Orhorhoro said. “I think I fit pretty good. They got some vets in there that (can) take me under their wing and give me all the knowledge they know. So, I think I’ll be a good fit there in Atlanta. Not too far from Clemson, so I’m familiar with the land.” Multiple Clemson products, including linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and running back Will Shipley, are still eligible for NFL draft selection, which concludes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon EDT on ABC-ESPN-NFLN). The emotion.



Go be great @ruke33 🧡 pic.twitter.com/392wYtOMjK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 27, 2024

