WATCH: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up in snowy playoff win over Buffalo
by - 2023 Jan 28, Sat 10:04

Tee Higgins and Cincinnati's other Clemson pro Bengals are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Kansas City (6:30 p.m. ET/CBS).

That crew earned the spot in the AFC Championship game with a 27-10 upset win in snowy Buffalo last week, where Higgins hauled in three catches in four targets for 28 yards.

Higgins and a teammate were mic'd up for the action and you can check out that below:

