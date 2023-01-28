WATCH: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up in snowy playoff win over Buffalo

Tee Higgins and Cincinnati's other Clemson pro Bengals are playing for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Kansas City (6:30 p.m. ET/CBS).

That crew earned the spot in the AFC Championship game with a 27-10 upset win in snowy Buffalo last week, where Higgins hauled in three catches in four targets for 28 yards.

Higgins and a teammate were mic'd up for the action and you can check out that below: