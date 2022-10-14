CLEMSON in the NFL

Tom Brady was fined around $11,000 for kicking Grady Jarrett after a sack on Sunday. (Photo: Kim Klement / USATODAY)
Tom Brady was fined around $11,000 for kicking Grady Jarrett after a sack on Sunday. (Photo: Kim Klement / USATODAY)

Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
by - 2022 Oct 14, Fri 12:44

Grady Jarrett received a punishment on a questionable flag on a sack Sunday in a 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay, while the other party involved received a punishment of his own on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tom Brady was fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett after the sack.

Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on that sack that brought down Brady, where Jarrett came free off the edge and tackled Brady while Brady was trying to evade the sack.

Brady is shown kicking out in Jarrett's direction after being brought down.

The roughing call came on third down with the Falcons trailing 21-15 with three minutes to go, and the Bucs went on to run out the clock.

Jarrett expressed his frustration over the roughing call this week on Atlanta radio.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," Jarrett said, per ESPN. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star defender sets decision day, has Clemson in final four
4-star defender sets decision day, has Clemson in final four
Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
4-star Utah lineman announces Clemson offer
4-star Utah lineman announces Clemson offer
WATCH: Brownell on PJ Hall's return from injury timeline, 2022-23 season outlook
WATCH: Brownell on PJ Hall's return from injury timeline, 2022-23 season outlook
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 19) Author
spacer TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 TigerNet News
spacer It's No Wonder Giselle Kicked Him to The Curb
 morbidtiger®
spacer How did they come up with that dollar figure???***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer prob a % of what he gets paid per game.***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Probably one plays worth of his pay.
 76er®
spacer On his base salary, not including yearly bonuses, his game check would be
 owensb01®
spacer And, the coworker had to pay more than you!
 76er®
spacer Re: On his base salary, not including yearly bonuses, his game check would be
 ancientorange
spacer Re: How did they come up with that dollar figure???***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer $11,139
 flyslyw
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Are you trying to see how many stupid posts you can make in
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Grady will also be fined at least $15000
 JD404
spacer There was NOTHING questionable about that call...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 idrum4uab
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 idrum4uab
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 djones73®
spacer He may be the goat but he is always a whiny coddled
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call
 J Clarke®
Read all 19 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest