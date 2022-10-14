Report: NFL fines Tom Brady for kicking Grady Jarrett after questionable roughing call

Grady Jarrett received a punishment on a questionable flag on a sack Sunday in a 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay, while the other party involved received a punishment of his own on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tom Brady was fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett after the sack.

Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on that sack that brought down Brady, where Jarrett came free off the edge and tackled Brady while Brady was trying to evade the sack.

Brady is shown kicking out in Jarrett's direction after being brought down.

The roughing call came on third down with the Falcons trailing 21-15 with three minutes to go, and the Bucs went on to run out the clock.

Jarrett expressed his frustration over the roughing call this week on Atlanta radio.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," Jarrett said, per ESPN. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/3ba6PCdrHm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 9, 2022

NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022