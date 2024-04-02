That projection is All-ACC cornerback Nate Wiggins going to Jacksonville at No. 17.

"The Jaguars cut Darious Williams and signed a temporary replacement in Ronald Darby in free agency, but they could still invest more in the position. Even with Darby on the roster, drafting Wiggins would give them a long-term solution rather than a short-term fix. DraftKings currently has the Jaguars at -115 to take a cornerback with their first pick," wrote PFF's Arjun Menon.

The Jags feature a roster Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on the offensive side. Longtime Jacksonville offensive lineman Tyler Shatley became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Wiggins No. 23 overall in his latest draft big board, as the No. 4 cornerback.

In that same ESPN ranking, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is fourth among off-ball linebackers and Ruke Orhorhoro is seventh among defensive tackles.