Hunter Renfrow headed to injured reserve list

TigerNet Staff by

A tough season for Hunter Renfrow isn't getting any better.

Renfrow is going to the injured reserve list with an oblique injury, according to the NFL Network's James Palmer.

Dealing with injury already this season, Renfrow has been limited to 21 catches for 192 yards over six games. He had three catches for 26 yards in the 27-20 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Since a fifth-round draft selection in 2019, Renfrow has managed at least 49 catches and 600 receiving yards per season, coming off of career-bests in 2021 for catches (103), yards (1,038) and touchdowns (9).

He signed a two-year, $32 million extension in the offseason.

The Raiders dropped to 2-6 on the season last weekend.