Former Clemson WR knocked out of opener with concussion

Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins knocked out of Bengals opener with concussion

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was hit helmet-on-helmet in his NFL season opener with the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for the game shortly after.

The Bengals evaluated him for a concussion and found that he had one after he went to the locker room. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins wanted to rejoin the game at halftime.

He had two catches for 27 yards in two targets on Sunday.

The hit in question:

On 2nd & 8, Burrow 9-yd pass to Tee Higgins who is down#Steelers 17 #Bengals 3 2nd pic.twitter.com/Zif5oprI8H — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) September 11, 2022

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: WR Tee Higgins has been declared out with a concussion. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022

Higgins has logged 143 catches for 2,026 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons-plus at the NFL level after a second round NFL draft selection in 2020.

Taylor said he talked to Tee Higgins, who wanted to come back in, at halftime. Hard to know what the long-term outlook looks like for him. Higgins left with a concussion. #BengalsAO — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) September 11, 2022