Former Clemson WR knocked out of opener with concussion

Tee Higgins was taken out of the game with a concussion after tallying two catches for 27 yards. (Photo: Katie Stratman / USATODAY)
Tee Higgins was taken out of the game with a concussion after tallying two catches for 27 yards. (Photo: Katie Stratman / USATODAY)

Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins knocked out of Bengals opener with concussion
Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was hit helmet-on-helmet in his NFL season opener with the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out for the game shortly after.

The Bengals evaluated him for a concussion and found that he had one after he went to the locker room. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins wanted to rejoin the game at halftime.

He had two catches for 27 yards in two targets on Sunday.

The hit in question:

Higgins has logged 143 catches for 2,026 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons-plus at the NFL level after a second round NFL draft selection in 2020.

