Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins placed on injured reserve
The Green Bay Packers placed former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins on the injured reserve list on Saturday.

Watkins injured his hamstring and will be out for a minimum of four games on this list and can return by Oct. 23 against Washington.

Watkins signed with the Packers this offseason and has six catches for 111 yards so far.

Watkins is in his ninth year as a pro with 101 career games with 354 catches for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns over the regular season. He has an additional 26 catches for 500 yards and a TD in postseason action, including a Super Bowl run with Kansas City.

He was drafted No. 4 overall in 2014 by the Buffalo Bills.

