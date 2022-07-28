Former Clemson WR injury update

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins injury update

The Green Bay Packers' training camp got underway this week, but one of their latest offensive signings is having to bide his time to getting on the field full-go.

Former Clemson star Sammy Watkins is on an injured list for a hamstring issue currently.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst offered an optimistic view on the situation earlier this week.

"Sammy is a very short-term thing. I think you'll see him out there very soon," he told reporters.

Watkins was shown in camp on Thursday doing some drills on his own.

Watkins is looking to help fill the void left by Davante Adams being traded in the offseason by Green Bay, with the south Florida native coming off of a season of career-lows in Baltimore with catches (27), yards (394) and TDs (1).

Over eight seasons, Watkins has totaled over 5,000 receiving yards (5,059) with 34 touchdowns and 348 total receptions.

Watkins tied a Clemson-best at the time in 2014 as the No. 4 overall NFL draft selection by the Buffalo Bills. He went on to also play in Los Angeles (Rams) and Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl ring.

His career-best in catches came as a rookie (65) and yards (1,047) and touchdowns (9) came as a second-year player.

PUP list #Packers Sammy Watkins putting in some work during #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/ripb2SVp1Z — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) July 28, 2022

