CLEMSON in the NFL
sports_football
Sammy Watkins is inching toward a return to the field. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / USATODAY)
Sammy Watkins is inching toward a return to the field. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / USATODAY)

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins injury update
by - 2022 Jul 28, Thu 12:43

The Green Bay Packers' training camp got underway this week, but one of their latest offensive signings is having to bide his time to getting on the field full-go.

Former Clemson star Sammy Watkins is on an injured list for a hamstring issue currently.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst offered an optimistic view on the situation earlier this week.

"Sammy is a very short-term thing. I think you'll see him out there very soon," he told reporters.

Watkins was shown in camp on Thursday doing some drills on his own.

Watkins is looking to help fill the void left by Davante Adams being traded in the offseason by Green Bay, with the south Florida native coming off of a season of career-lows in Baltimore with catches (27), yards (394) and TDs (1).

Over eight seasons, Watkins has totaled over 5,000 receiving yards (5,059) with 34 touchdowns and 348 total receptions.

Watkins tied a Clemson-best at the time in 2014 as the No. 4 overall NFL draft selection by the Buffalo Bills. He went on to also play in Los Angeles (Rams) and Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl ring.

His career-best in catches came as a rookie (65) and yards (1,047) and touchdowns (9) came as a second-year player.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR injury update
Former Clemson WR injury update
High school prospects rank Clemson as top-5 brand in college football
High school prospects rank Clemson as top-5 brand in college football
2022 ACC football title game set for primetime
2022 ACC football title game set for primetime
Clemson RB named to another preseason watch list
Clemson RB named to another preseason watch list
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest