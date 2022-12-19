Report: Former Clemson WR cut by NFL team

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins cut by Packers

TigerNet Staff by

The Green Bay Packers are releasing former Clemson All-American receiver Sammy Watkins, per an NFL Network report.

From NFL.com:

Watkins joined Green Bay with the goal of becoming a trusted target for Aaron Rodgers in a receiving corps that was largely comprised of young, inexperienced pass-catchers. Instead, he caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games played, missed a month's worth of action due to a hamstring injury, and played a combined total of only 11 snaps between Weeks 12 and 13, the last two contests in which he participated this season.

With Watkins quickly fading into the background, the aforementioned youngsters gradually played a bigger part in the Packers' offense. Christian Watson has scored a touchdown on more than 25 percent of his total receptions (25 catches, 401 yards, seven scores), and Romeo Doubs currently ranks sixth among all Packers in receiving yards with 314 and three touchdowns.

Watkins will head to waivers ahead of the final three games of the season.

Since a No. 4 overall selection in 2014 by the Bills, Watkins, a Super Bowl Champion, has logged 108 NFL games with 361 catches for 5,265 yards and 34 scores.