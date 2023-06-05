Former Clemson QB signs with new pro team

CLEMSON in the NFL

Chase Brice is headed to Canada with the BC Lions.
Former Clemson QB Chase Brice signs with new pro team
by - 2023 Jun 5, Mon 10:16

The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League announced the signing of former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice on Sunday.

Brice has had an eventful post-college offseason already by getting selected in the USFL College Draft by the Houston Gamblers in February and he was announced to have multiple NFL opportunities after that draft.

Brice is known most famously at Clemson for steering the ship of a midseason rally at home versus Syracuse in the 15-0 2018 National Championship season.

He transferred to Duke first and then to Appalachian State afterward.

In his FBS career, Brice totaled 62 game appearances, 2,894 snaps, 9,451 passing yards and 73 touchdown passes. He set App State’s single-season record for passing yards in 2021 with 3,337. He threw for 6,258 yards at App State to rank No. 6 in school history.

The Lions play their first preseason game on June 8 at Calgary.

Former Clemson cornerback Garry Peters is also on the Lions roster.

