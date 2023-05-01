Former Clemson QBs getting NFL tryouts

Former Clemson QBs Chase Brice and Hunter Johnson getting NFL tryouts

Former Clemson quarterbacks Chase Brice and Hunter Johnson will get to chase a professional football dream in the NFL coming up. Brice, who went undrafted last week, gets his chance in rookie minicamps for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, per Appalachian State football. Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel reports that Hunter Johnson, who also went undrafted last week, will showcase his skills in rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson returned to Clemson last year after a transfer to Northwestern earlier in his career. As a graduate student, Johnson served as Clemson's third-string QB last year and played 16 snaps, completing all six throws for 10 yards total. A former 5-star prospect, Johnson played 76 snaps down the depth chart as a freshman in 2017, completing 21-of-27 pass attempts for 234 yards with two touchdowns to one interception. He had to sit out the 2018 season to transfer after Trevor Lawrence's arrival and the highlight of four years at Northwestern was team captain status in 2021, where he played in three games and completed 60% of his passes for 424 yards with four touchdowns to four interceptions. “My (college) career wasn’t what I pictured,” Johnson told the Indianapolis Star last month, “but I wouldn’t change a thing about it. I met my wife at Clemson. I had guys from Clemson and Northwestern in my wedding. From the football side it wasn’t as cookie cutter as I thought it would be – that’s just not how it always is, and that’s OK – but I loved my time at both places and I feel like I’ve got a lot more in me to go and be successful.” Brice enrolled the same season at Clemson with Johnson and stuck around through the 2019 campaign, before stops at Duke, and finally, Appalachian State. He is known most famously at Clemson for steering the ship of a midseason rally at home versus Syracuse in the 15-0 2018 National Championship season. In his FBS career, Brice totaled 62 game appearances, 2,894 snaps, 9,451 passing yards and 73 touchdown passes. He set App State’s single-season record for passing yards in 2021 with 3,337. He threw for 6,258 yards at App State to rank No. 6 in school history despite playing just two seasons (and 26 games) for the Mountaineers. Congrats to @chasebrice7 on being invited to rookie minicamps with the @nyjets and @AtlantaFalcons!#GoApp #AppStateNFL pic.twitter.com/CJZ8PNQP1d — App State Football (@AppState_FB) April 30, 2023 Mr. Football-winning QB Hunter Johnson of Brownsburg, who played at Northwestern and Clemson, has accepted invites to rookie minicamps with @Giants and @steelers. Five-star QB whose college career didn't go as planned. It happens. My story a few weeks ago:https://t.co/obsPJzx0ag — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 30, 2023

