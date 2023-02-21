Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round

Former Clemson QB Chase Brice selected in USFL draft first round

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice was picked with the third overall pick of the USFL College Draft by the Houston Gamblers on Tuesday.

Players are still eligible for NFL draft selection or signing come April, but the league's stated intention was to draft players that might not get that NFL look. In this case, the Gamblers have the first right to sign Brice within the USFL if he chooses that route.

Brice finished 2019 having completed 82-of-136 career passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions over 384 career snaps in 25 games at Clemson. He played a key role in Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what became Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

Brice went on to play one season for Duke and two more for Appalachian State. At the college level, he threw for over 9,000 yards (9451) with 73 touchdowns to 36 interceptions with a 60 completion rate.

Houston will share Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, with the Memphis Showboats, for a home stadium this season that starts at noon on April 16 for Houston.

Houston finished 3-7 in the revamped USFL's inaugural 2022 campaign.

With the 3rd pick of the 2023 USFL College Draft, we select QB Chase Brice from Appalachian State 🎲🎰#ALLIN | @chasebrice7 pic.twitter.com/mAfcNvERx8 — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 21, 2023