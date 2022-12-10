Former Clemson lineman being released by Raiders

CLEMSON in the NFL

John Simpson will on to his next pro destination after nearly three seasons with the Raiders.
Former Clemson lineman John Simpson being released by Raiders
2022 Dec 10

Former 2020 Raiders fourth-round selection John Simpson is being released, according to multiple reports.

Simpson started each game of the 2021 season and two games each in 2020 and 2022, but he went eight games without playing before 56 snaps in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams in LA.

Simpson will go to waivers and could be claimed or then be free to sign elsewhere, whether a main roster or practice squad.

He was a consensus All-American and multiple first-team pick in the 2019 Clemson season.

Simpson helped Clemson post a 29-1 record during his two seasons as a full-time starter, playing 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his college career.

Simpson is a part of a Raiders 2020 draft class where only one of seven selections is still with the team.

