Clemson pro released by Pittsburgh Steelers

Potter hit his first two field goals of the preseason in Pittsburgh's opener and missed a 43-yarder in the Steelers' preseason finale versus Atlanta on Thursday.

He signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent.

The other Tiger on the Steelers' preseason roster is former Raiders NFL draft pick, defender Tanner Muse.

The Steelers signed incumbent kicker starter Chris Boswell to a four-year extension worth nearly $17 million last August. NFL rosters have to cut down to a 53-man roster before the start of the season.

Potter completed his five-year Clemson career as one of the most prolific kickers in Clemson, ACC and NCAA history, finishing his career 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent).

Potter concluded his Clemson tenure holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career on either side of his lone miss), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine).

Potter made second-team All-ACC selection last season as a kicker and first-team All-ACC kickoff specialist for the College Football Network by going 20-of-26 field goals and all 49 extra point attempts on the year for 109 points and averaging 64.6 yards on 81 kickoffs with 64 touchbacks.