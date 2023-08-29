Former Clemson defender cut by 49ers, expected to still make NFL roster

Former Clemson defender Austin Bryant cut by 49ers, expected to still make NFL roster

TigerNet Staff by

One of Clemson's Power Rangers on the San Francisco 49ers D-line was released on Tuesday, but he's reportedly going to be reunited with that teammate shortly. Austin Bryant signed with the 49ers this offseason but was released on Tuesday in the effort to bring the roster down to the 53-man limit. He will reportedly make his way back to the roster after some injured reserve moves, however. Former Clemson teammate Clelin Ferrell was signed this offseason and was not among the cuts on Tuesday. Bryant was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Around stints on the injured reserve, Bryant logged 33 games with six starts for Detroit, posting 4.5 sacks, 65 total tackles and 11 QB hits. He missed the first six games of the 2016 Clemson season (foot) but recovered to a first-team All-American campaign in 2017 with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with 12 QB pressures. Bryant earned AP All-Bowl honors in a second national title run in 2018, credited with 44 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 8.0 sacks in 667 snaps in 15 games overall (all starts). Fellow Clemson pro and returner specialist Ray-Ray McCloud is also on the 49ers roster. The #49ers cut DL Kerry Hyder and Austin Bryant. But they will be back shortly. The team plans on re-signing both players to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, source says. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 29, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest