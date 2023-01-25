Two Clemson pros make team of the week for NFL playoffs divisional round

DJ Reader, Travis Etienne make team of the week for NFL playoffs divisional round

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson standouts DJ Reader and Travis Etienne each made the Pro Football Focus top-10 graded players of the NFL playoffs divisional round and therefore PFF's team of the week.

Reader and the Cincinnati Bengals pulled off the 27-10 upset win at Buffalo on Sunday to move on to a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Reader was graded at 86.9 overall with five pressures, including two QB hits and three hurries. He tallied two tackles. He posted an 80.9 pass rush grade.

Etienne and the Jags kept it close in KC with a 27-20 defeat, where he compiled an 87.7 PFF grade overall.

He reached the end zone in his 10 carries for 62 yards, with 41 coming after contact. He pulled in three catches for 18 yards as well.

Etienne, in his debut season after injury (foot) wiped out his rookie campaign last year, graded out at 12th-best among running backs with at least 200 carries this year (82.9) with 1,125 rushing yards and five scores in the regular season and 30 carries for 171 yards and a TD in the postseason.

Reader has graded as the sixth-best defensive lineman this season (88.4) with 30 pressures in 281 pass rush snaps.

The Bengals, who also have Clemson pros Tee Higgins and Jackson Carman, take on Kansas City on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (CBS).