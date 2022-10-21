DeAndre Hopkins makes big impact in return from suspension

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his presence known in his season debut Thursday night within the 42-34 Arizona Cardinals home win over New Orleans.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for what Hopkins said was a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing substance found in a test late last season. Any worries about endurance coming back were dispelled with a 10-catch effort for 103 yards on 14 targets against the Saints.

"I spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this moment," Hopkins told reporters. "Obviously I knew what I was up against, being out six games. Today was a success. The main goal is to win. If I had 10 catches for 10 yards, if we would've won the game I'd still be ecstatic."

He said could have played even more.

"I feel great," Hopkins said. "I feel like I could've played another two quarters, another three quarters if I needed to.

"Today was a good day for my body."

Hopkins had his 2021 campaign cut short due to a knee injury.

The three-time All-Pro saw action in at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.