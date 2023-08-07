Clemson pro 'fine' after training camp health scare

Despite saying he had felt something in previous years, Tyler Shatley finally had heart checked out this past week, which revealed an irregular and rapid heartbeat (atrial fibrillation). The condition can produce blood clots in the heart and the risk of stroke or heart failure.

Shatley was quickly put on medicine and therefore held out of contact practices through the weekend.

“He’s fine. Everything’s calmed down,” Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters.

For the NFL vet, it's a new experience.

“It’s just the good Lord looking after me,” Shatley told reporters Sunday. “It's all good now...

“It’s tough, man. It’s tough because now all the guys are going to have to pick up my slack and it just hurts. It’s hard. It’s hard to sit there and watch everybody have to do that. …

“I’m trying to stay in the best shape I can, do as much as I can, so that way when I come back it’s a seamless transition.”

Shatley has played in 128 games as a pro, starting 45 contests, all in Jacksonville.

He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014.