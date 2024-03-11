Clemson pro star lands $110 million contract with new team

Christian Wilkins is beginning the next stage of his NFL career with a 4-year, $110 million base value deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per his agent.

Of that deal, nearly $85 million is guaranteed.

Wilkins was recently allowed to go into free agency by the Miami Dolphins after his rookie contract expired. He was ranked among the top NFL free agents this offseason.

Wilkins has logged 355 combo tackles, 20.5 sacks and 43 more TFLs over 81 games as a pro. Per PFF, he logged the ninth-most pressures and fifth-most sacks at the position last season.

Wilkins earned the 'Academic Heisman' Campbell Trophy in his time with the Tigers and was named recently a first-teamer on ESPN's All-Playoff Era squad.

He completed his Clemson career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts). He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018.

