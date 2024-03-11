Clemson pro star lands $110 million contract with new team

|
Clemson pro star Christian Wilkins lands $110 million contract with Raiders
Viva Las Vegas for one Clemson pro star.
Christian Wilkins is beginning the next stage of his NFL career with a 4-year, $110 million base value deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per his agent. Of that deal, nearly $85 million is guaranteed. Wilkins was recently allowed to go into free agency by the Miami Dolphins after his rookie contract expired. He was ranked among the top NFL free agents this offseason. Wilkins has logged 355 combo tackles, 20.5 sacks and 43 more TFLs over 81 games as a pro. Per PFF, he logged the ninth-most pressures and fifth-most sacks at the position last season. Wilkins earned the 'Academic Heisman' Campbell Trophy in his time with the Tigers and was named recently a first-teamer on ESPN's All-Playoff Era squad. He completed his Clemson career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts). He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018. Former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million base value deal that includes $84.75M million guaranteed with the Raiders, per his agent @DavidMulugheta. pic.twitter.com/5Tl4heT4YN If the reported $110 million base value is accurate for Christian Wilkins' new deal, then according to this data from NFL Network's research team earlier today, Clemson's two 2018 starting DTs would account for two of the top six richest DT contracts in the NFL (2nd and T-6th). https://t.co/KizlCwdpZB
