CLEMSON in the NFL

DJ Reader was carted off the field with a knee injury on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Rebilas / USATODAY)
DJ Reader was carted off the field with a knee injury on Saturday. (Photo: Mark Rebilas / USATODAY)

Clemson pro defender DJ Reader carted off field after suffering injury
by - 2023 Dec 16 13:36

One of the stalwart interior defenders in the NFL suffered a knee injury and was quickly ruled out for the game on Saturday.

Former Clemson defensive tackle and Cincinnati Bengals defender DJ Reader had his knee buckle while being blocked on a Minnesota Vikings run play.

He was carted off the field and ruled out for the game by the team shortly after.

Reader came into the game having logged 34 tackles (two for loss) with seven QB hits with a fumble recovery this season.

The former 2016 NFL draft fifth round pick has played 105 games as a pro over stints in Houston and Cincinnati.

Reader was ranked as the No. 19 projected free agent for 2024 by Pro Football Focus this week.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury
Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury
Clemson RB announces transfer destination
Clemson RB announces transfer destination
WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings
WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings
Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect
Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts