Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury

Former Clemson defensive tackle and Cincinnati Bengals defender DJ Reader had his knee buckle while being blocked on a Minnesota Vikings run play.

He was carted off the field and ruled out for the game by the team shortly after.

Reader came into the game having logged 34 tackles (two for loss) with seven QB hits with a fumble recovery this season.

The former 2016 NFL draft fifth round pick has played 105 games as a pro over stints in Houston and Cincinnati.

Reader was ranked as the No. 19 projected free agent for 2024 by Pro Football Focus this week.

