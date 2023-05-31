Clemson pro ranked among the elite NFL defensive backs

The 2020 Atlanta Falcons first-round selection earned All-Pro honors in his sophomore NFL campaign but took a step back last season.

PFF ranks him 12th overall among league corners going into 2023.

"Terrell is a great case study in the volatility of coverage and cornerback performance," said PFF's Sam Monson. "His rookie season was solid before a breakout sophomore campaign saw him play like an All-Pro with an 85.6 PFF coverage grade. In 2022, his play dropped back down to earth and he allowed nine touchdowns. Terrell definitely possesses the ability to be an elite cornerback but needs to prove he can find that play again in 2023."

Terrell picked off three passes in the 2021 season and logged 16 passes defended.

He totaled one interception as a rookie and forced three fumbles.

Terrell posted nine passes defended, a fumble recovery and 47 total tackles last season.

New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner tops the list, followed by Miami's Jalen Ramsey, Philly's Darius Slay, Denver's Patrick Surtain II and Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.