Clemson gymnastics set to compete in first NCAA Regional

The winner of Clemson’s dual meet against Iowa State will face Florida, Missouri, and Georgia in a quad meet on Friday, April 5, while the other portion of the regional includes Utah, Michigan State, Towson, and Maryland. The regional final will be held on Sunday, April 7.

2024 AAI Award Nominee Rebecca Wells was selected as an individual all-around competitor, while Molly Arnold was selected as both a vault and floor specialist. Kielyn McCright will serve as an individual event specialist on beam, and Brie Clark on floor.

The Tigers are coming off a second-place finish at the 2024 ACC Championships, where seven Tigers earned ACC All-Championship honors. Lilly Lippeatt, a redshirt freshman from Mason, Ohio, and Clemson’s first freshman signee was named the ACC’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2024 season, while Amy Smith was named ACC Coach of the Year in her first competitive season guiding the Tigers.

The Tigers will start the dual on vault and rotate in olympic order (vault, bars, beam, floor).