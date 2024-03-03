Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics
Tigers runners-up at Gators Invitational
Gainesville, Fla. – Chloe Holder finished tied for third and Clemson women’s golf finished second in the 2024 Gators Invitational, held at the par-70, 6,002-yard Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla. This marks the Tigers’ fourth top-three finish of the year.

Holder shot a 71 on the afternoon (+1) to finish the weekend at -3, including an even par on the front nine in the final round. Melena Barrientos turned in the best round of the day for the Tigers, shooting a -1 (69), with three birdies on the back nine. Isabella Rawl shot an even-par 70 in the third round to finish the weekend tied for 15th at +3. Annabelle Pancake finished the weekend tied with Barrientos for 22nd-place, while Sydney Roberts finished T55.

As a team, the Tigers finished at +8, good for second place out of 14 teams. Arizona won the tournament at -8, while tournament-host Florida finished third at +12. Ole Miss (+13) and UCF (+15) rounded out the top five.

The Tigers return to the course next weekend, traveling to Augusta, Ga., for the Valspar Augusta Invitational, March 9-10.

