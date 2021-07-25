WATCH: Wilkins heads home to bring along next generation in football

TigerNet Staff by

Christian Wilkins went back to where it all started for him on the gridiron this week to give back.

The Campbell Award winner and former Clemson All-American returned to Springfield, Massachusetts to host a football clinic for area kids.

“When I was a kid this is something I always would’ve wanted. I’m here just to give back to the community, give back to the kids. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and imagined doing since I was a kid. Just being able to come back to my community after doing successful things in my life and career and being able to give back,” Wilkins told 22News in Springfield. "I’m very excited to be back here, my hometown. This is where I was born and raised, the 413, you know so this is home. No matter where I go this is home."

Wilkins hosted nearly 150 kids working out at the camp this week.

After going 13th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle has logged 26 starts over 30 games with seven tackles for loss (103 total tackles; 58 solo), seven passes defended and an interception.

Watch more from Wilkins below: