WATCH: Tim Tebow fires back at Finebaum over 'dynasty is done' comments about Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN's Heather Dinich, Paul Finebaum, and Robert Griffin III were on the show 'Get Up' on Wednesday morning discussing Clemson's offensive struggles so far this season.

Finebaum went off on Clemson in his classic style of hatorade, saying the Tigers were 'done' and not part of the 'cool kids anymore.'

"Dabo's dynasty is done," he said. "I do not like anything I see there. I respect what Heather has just got through saying but strongly and vehemently disagree. They lost one coach a few years ago to USF (Jeff Scott) and I think that is a big loss. This is a staff that has always been together, but I think it's getting stale. Yes, recruiting is still good, but will it be elite after we just got through watching Greeny. It just doesn't look like Clemson is part of the cool kids anymore, and I think they are going to pay for it in recruiting, and they play in a terrible league and will hurt them even more."

On Friday's episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' Tim Tebow fired back at Finebaum's comments about Clemson.

"Listen. I love Paul," he said. "I have had a chance to do SEC Nation with him for the last eight years, but what are we talking about. C'mon. It's two losses. You lost to Georgia and NC State. Two good football teams, but to say they aren't part of the cool kids anymore, go ask all the five-star recruits. Let's just be honest. Go look at all the people that are falling in love with Clemson. Go look at how they are raising money right now. Go look at how they are building a program. Go look at how other schools are going to Clemson to see how they do their marketing, how they do their facilities, all of this because they are getting all these recruits because everyone is falling in love with Dabo, falling in love with the program."

Tebow understands Clemson is set on a solid foundation with Dabo Swinney in Tiger Town.

"Yes, they lost two games but to say they are done, that's just not watching, evaluating, looking at the program. It's looking at the result of two games, but that is not the entire process. Listen, Dabo is still one of the best coaches in college football. He's had a crazy amount of success for the last decade, and to say they are done cause they lose two games, it's absolutely absurd."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith agreed with Tebow that Finebaum had a bad take on Clemson's program.