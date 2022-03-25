WATCH: Justyn Ross NFL draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this highlight clip of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross as it is almost time for his name to be called in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Video Description: Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6'3.5" receiver is always a threat on the field and made several jaw-dropping plays during his tenure. He finished off his time at Clemson hauling in 158 receptions for 2,379 receiving yards, and 20 scores.