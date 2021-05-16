WATCH: Jon Gruden runs down the hill at Death Valley
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, May 16, 2021, 12:21 PM
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has been in Clemson this weekend as a special guest of Dabo's All In Team Foundations' 2021 All In Ball.

Since being in town, Gruden took the opportunity to run down the iconic hill at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looked on and laughed while trying to coach him up on the different segments of the hill.

Decent job by Gruden by not falling down the hill and giving it a good go of it.

It makes sense that Gruden would enjoy the Death Valley experience because he has been stockpiling Clemson pros since 2019 with Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Tanner Muse, and John Simpson.

Check out the video of Gruden's run down the hill below:

