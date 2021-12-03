BREAKING

WATCH: Former Clemson DL scores an impressive pick-six in win
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 3, 2021, 8:09 AM
Watkins scored a rare defensive touchdown by a DL (Stephen Lew - USA Today Sports)
Watkins scored a rare defensive touchdown by a DL (Stephen Lew - USA Today Sports)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins had the rare pick-six in Thursday night's 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

According to Next Gen Stats, Watkins reached a top speed of 17.26 MPH on his first interception return for a touchdown of his NFL career.

It was one of four interceptions on the night for the Cowboys.

"It's definitely an early Christmas present," Watkins told the media following the game. "It's every fat guy's dream to get a pick and make it to the end zone."

