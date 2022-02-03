WATCH: Dwayne Allen on playing with and against Tom Brady, best Brady story

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement this week and former Clemson tight end Dwayne Allen recalled memories of playing both with Brady and against him this week.

Allen won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Allen started 16 games in all over two seasons with a touchdown catch while playing with Brady.

Allen was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 and played Brady in the infamous "Deflategate" game as well.

He recalls his favorite Brady memories and more below: