WATCH: David Pollack thinks Clemson should join SEC
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10:49 AM
Pollack thinks that Clemson should try to get in the SEC
Pollack thinks that Clemson should try to get in the SEC

Clemson has made an incredible six straight appearances in the College Football Playoff as they have dominated the ACC during that span.

Despite all that success, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack thinks Clemson's best move for the future is to hitch their wagon to the SEC.

"ACC, what do you do? Again, you’re not in a position of power. You don’t have a huge league that everybody’s looking to get a bunch of members of,” Pollack said. “So, I think that, again, Clemson — just like the Big 12. It was very much focused on what OU and Texas wanted. ACC, it’s like, ‘Clemson, please don’t leave me, bro. Like, stay as long as you can and then, maybe bring a spot for me if I need to.’"

Clemson is a team that has no problem recruiting or competing against teams in the SEC.

"But I don’t see how it doesn’t make the most sense for them to plug into the SEC. They’re right there in the south. They’re right there in the powerhouse. They’re recruiting just fine against everybody else. My God, it seems to make a lot of sense that the ACC or Clemson will join the SEC."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
'Lifelong dream' comes true for Clemson preferred walk-on commitment
'Lifelong dream' comes true for Clemson preferred walk-on commitment
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry
Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest