WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Cheez-It Bowl, potential opt-outs, college football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell previewed the matchup Sunday and more later this month in Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29/5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Swinney talked before the Brent Venables news became official and didn't offer comment on it, but he did address reports that he was targeted by Oklahoma as well.

"No, no," Swinney said with a laugh. "I had no contact with Oklahoma with my standpoint. I talked to Oklahoma but not for me."

Swinney also addresses potential opt-outs and the state of college football: