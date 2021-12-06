BREAKING

WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Cheez-It Bowl, potential opt-outs, college football
by - Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:40 AM
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said his time visiting with Clemson's staff was "transformational."
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said his time visiting with Clemson's staff was "transformational."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell previewed the matchup Sunday and more later this month in Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29/5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Swinney talked before the Brent Venables news became official and didn't offer comment on it, but he did address reports that he was targeted by Oklahoma as well.

"No, no," Swinney said with a laugh. "I had no contact with Oklahoma with my standpoint. I talked to Oklahoma but not for me."

Swinney also addresses potential opt-outs and the state of college football:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney calls departing Brent Venables a great co-worker and friend
Dabo Swinney calls departing Brent Venables a great co-worker and friend
WATCH: Skip Bayless ecstatic Oklahoma is getting Brent Venables
WATCH: Skip Bayless ecstatic Oklahoma is getting Brent Venables
Brent Venables thanks Dabo Swinney, Clemson players when introduced as OU coach
Brent Venables thanks Dabo Swinney, Clemson players when introduced as OU coach
Iowa State opens as slight favorite over Clemson in Cheez-It bowl
Iowa State opens as slight favorite over Clemson in Cheez-It bowl
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest