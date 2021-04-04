WATCH: Dabo Swinney leaps into Dexter Lawrence's arms at spring game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The annual Orange and White game was on Saturday afternoon with the White team winning 14-13 in a comeback effort.

Many of Clemson's former players were on hand on the sidelines to support the football team as they prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.

Dabo Swinney was able to spend a few special moments with several of the NFL players including Tee Higgins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, Amari Rodgers, Clelin Ferrell, and others.

Swinney even got a chance to jump into Lawrence's arms in a warm embrace.

Check out the heartwarming video below, courtesy of Todd Summers.