WATCH: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson's 14-8 victory against Georgia Tech which extended Clemson's home winning streak to an impressive 30 games.

Video Description: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: The Yellow Jackets gave the Tigers all they could handle, but Clemson was able to get the 14-8 win. Clemson made a goal line stand in the final 30 seconds of the game, but a safety after the turnover-on-downs gave Georgia Tech one last chance to win the game. But they were unable to capitalize. Clemson running back Will Shipley ran for 88 yards and scored both of this team's touchdowns. Tigers' wide receiver Justyn Ross caught seven passes for 61 yards. Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates threw for 203 yards and ran for another 32. Kyric McGowan caught four passes for 82 yards for the Yellow Jackets.

Video Description: With 35 seconds to go, Georgia Tech had the ball first and goal at the Clemson three-yard line down by 8. The Clemson defense stood up and made four consecutive stops, including James Skalski with a touchdown-saving tackle on fourth down, to secure the win for the Tigers.

Video Description: Freshman running back Will Shipley was the only player to see the end zone in Clemson's win over Georgia Tech. Shipley ran for two scores along with 88 yards on 21 carries.