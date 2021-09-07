WATCH: C.J Spiller gets emotional talking about his No. 1 fan - his late grandmother

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be honored on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame during the South Carolina State game on Saturday.

Spiller met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and talked about his upcoming honor in Death Valley, and answered a question about how much his grandmother meant to him.

"She was my biggest fan. She was the one that got me started with football," Spiller said.

Spiller's grandmother Nettie Pearl Allen passed away from cancer when he was in eighth grade (2001).

"I wish she was here physically to share this moment with me, but she will be smiling down, happy, and just proud."