WATCH: Christian Wilkins Mic'd Up in win over Giants
by - Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11:44 AM

Christian Wilkins likes football and likes fun.

The former Tigers defensive tackle had some fun in the Miami Dolphins' 20-9 win over the New York Giants and he was mic'd up for it.

Check out clips from the action below:

4-star defender announces Clemson decommitment
WATCH: 'Get-back coach' tribute video for Brent Venables: "Who will I hold?"
New Miami AD Dan Radakovich thanks Clemson family
Clemson President Clements comments on Dan Radakovich to Miami, names acting AD
