WATCH: Christian Wilkins Mic'd Up in win over Giants
Christian Wilkins likes football and likes fun.
The former Tigers defensive tackle had some fun in the Miami Dolphins' 20-9 win over the New York Giants and he was mic'd up for it.
Check out clips from the action below:
.@cwilkins42 likes football ??@MiamiDolphins | @InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/tUIAT3dAI5— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 7, 2021
.@cwilkins42 + ?? = ??— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 6, 2021
Full video drops soon!#FinsUp x @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/JpNtATgnqF